Reverend Carl BUETTEMEIER

Reverend Carl BUETTEMEIER Obituary
Born January 27, 1934 in Benson, Illinois, peacefully passed away on February 16th, 2019 at the age of 85. He will be missed by his wife Jane; his children, Mark, Amy (Lee Reichl), Joanne (Jim Claphan), and Judy (Brad Litton); and his grandchildren, Jeffrey, Emily, David, and Amanda. Visitation (12pm) followed by a Celebration of Life service (1pm) at Incarnation Lutheran Church in Shoreview, MN (4880 Hodgson Rd) on Friday, March 1. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Cerenity Senior Care Center in White Bear Lake, or HealthEast Home Hospice Care program.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019
