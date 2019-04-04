|
Age 68 Of Forest Lake Passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, George Eugene Taylor and Doris Elizabeth Taylor (Pedersen); brother, Norris "Butch" Taylor. Survived by daughters, Kathleen Taylor (Bryan Johnson), Valerie Taylor (Mark Newman); grandchildren, Justin, Brian, Aaron, Anna, Soren, Ingmar, Lars; siblings, Susan Gronos (Bob), Linda Burke, Ronald Taylor (Janet), Daniel Taylor (Betty), Nancy Greene (James), Chris Taylor (Vicki), John Taylor (Kim); many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Carl's Life 6PM Sunday, April 7th with visitation beginning at 1 PM at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 4, 2019