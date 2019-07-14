|
Age 88 Passed away on July 9, 2019 Preceded in death by parents Ralph and Elvira; siblings Ralph "Sonny", Warren, Dorothy and Grace. Survived by wife of 65 years Gladys, son Mark (Kathleen), daughter Jill Griffith, grandchildren Dr. Heidi Murphy, Sarah (David) Oliver, Randy (Amber) Griffith, Katelyn Helgeson and Kyle Helgeson, and 5 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 16 at the Church of St. John the Evangelist, 380 Little Canada Rd. E., Little Canada. Visitation 4-7 PM Monday at the church and also one hour prior to Mass on Tuesday. Interment St. John the Evangelist Cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. ChapelFuneralProviders.com 651-224-8080
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019