Age 91 Passed away on June 6, 2020 Husband of the late Dorothy M. (Fagen) Eckstrom. Father to his four children Jean Garbier (Steve) of Watertown, MA, Debra Cossette (Terry) of Hugo, MN, Kristin Norklun (Mike) of Wakefield, RI and Kurt (Jennifer Castrejon) of Oakdale, MN. Special friend to Mary Jirik. Grandfather to nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Howie was born to Carl Emil Eckstrom and Edith (Fisher) Eckstrom in St. Paul, MN. He was the younger brother of his late sister Dorothy. He graduated from Johnson High School and received his Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Minnesota. Howie worked for 33 years at UNISYS at the forefront of mainframe computing. He married his wife Dorothy in 1955. Together they raised their family in St. Paul and Maplewood, MN. He lived his retirement in Marine on St. Croix, MN. Howie lived a full and wonderful life -- a testament to his enduring spirit and caring community. A talented athlete raised on St. Paul's East Side, he played on the 1947 Johnson High School MN State Hockey Championship team, enjoyed tennis in his later years, and taught his children to swim, skate, and do handsprings. He was known for his can-do attitude, skill for building, and inventive solutions to everyday tasks. A practical man of few words, Howie spoke up when something needed to be said. He enjoyed singing, driving cars (fast), and basking in the sun. He encouraged his children to follow their interests without limits, giving them the freedom to take risks and the reassurance that he would always be there. Howie was greatly loved and deeply respected. We will miss his steady presence, unassuming generosity, and kind heart. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Memorials preferred to Christ Lutheran Church, Marine on St. Croix, MN, Second Harvest Heartland, or your local food bank. Bradshaw Stillwater 651-439-5511 www.bradshawfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.