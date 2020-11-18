Age 90 of Maplewood Formerly of North St. Paul Passed away peacefully from Covid-19 on November 15, 2020. Carl is survived by his niece, Susan Berg (Rick Albertson); nephew, Thomas; two grandnephews and one great-grandniece. Preceded in death by parents, Karl & Minnie; brother, Irvin. Hoping for a better life in America, Karl and Minnie emigrated from different German towns in 1923 and 1926, respectively, and met by chance in North St. Paul. Carl entered this world on February 6, 1930, as their firstborn of two children. Carl attended North St. Paul schools through tenth grade and finished high school at Maplewood Academy (Class of 1948) in Hutchinson. During his national service in the Army, which he thoroughly enjoyed, Army doctors diagnosed a developing neurological disorder that mimicked multiple sclerosis that ended his service on 100% disability. After graduating with a B.A. in accounting from Emmanuel Missionary College (now Andrews University) in Berrien Springs, Michigan, Carl came home and within years the neurological disorder quickly robbed him of his motor control, progressively relegating him to walking canes, a walker, and eventually a wheelchair. Undaunted by his infirmity, he loved volunteering with North St. Paul schools, helping middle school kids with their math problems as he used his accounting skills. For decades, Carl enjoyed his friends and staff at the MS Achievement Center and attending Camp Courage. Carl had tough days, but he never complained about his situation. He found ways to help others, including financially sponsoring students to Maplewood Academy and college. Carl extensively used the VA Hospital and thought that its staff were the finest people. In his final fifteen years, Carl lived at The Homestead in Maplewood, holding its staff in high regard and deep appreciation, enjoying their companionship and compassion. Though lacking fine and smooth muscle control, Carl's hugs were fiercely powerful, just like his heart and love. Carl died with a strong faith in God as a lifelong member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, most recently of the St. Paul First SDA Church. Carl was a man of high integrity and honor who deeply loved his family, friends, country, and God. He died in full faith in God and the Resurrection. Funeral Service Sandberg Funeral Home, 2593 E. 7th Avenue, North St. Paul 11:00 AM on Friday, November 20, 2020. To view the Service live go to Carl's obituary at sandbergfuneralhome.com
and click on the link provided. Memorials to the school that you love or the MS Society of Minnesota. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com