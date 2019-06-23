|
Beloved Husband, Father Grandfather, Great-Grandfather Age 89 of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on June 18, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, JoAnn; baby girl; son-in-law, Dan Clifford; sisters, Delphine & Eleanor. Survived by children, Dan (Michele), Bill (Vicki), MaryJo, Cindy, Russ (Barb) & Lynda (Demetri); 17 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Johanne; brothers, Donald (Verlys) & Leonard; sister-in-law, Jeanette; also many beloved relatives & friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Monday, June 24th, at the Church of St. Patrick, 3535 72nd St., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 5-8 PM (Today) Sunday, June 23rd, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., IGH. Also 9-10 AM prior to Mass. Interment St. Patrick's Church Cemetery. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019