Age 76, of Maple Grove, MN Passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 from complications caused by Metastatic Lung, Lymph Node, and Brain Cancer at his home surrounded by his loving family. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-4 PM (Service and & Full Military Honors from 1:30-2:30), Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Leopold's Mississippi Gardens 9500 West River Road, Minneapolis, MN 55444 (Brooklyn Park). Carl was born August 30, 1943 in St. Paul to Carl and Virginia Beaurline. He graduated from Humboldt High School in 1961, was a Naval Petty Officer E-5, Sailor of the month August 1966, and was made one of Augsburg University's Own October 2018. He married Sandra Langsten on November 9, 1963. He was a pioneer in the Medical Device Industry (primarily cardiovascular products). Carl was the 113th employee at Medtronic and has over 22 FDA Clearances. Carl is survived by his wife of 56 years and best friend of 72 years Sandy, daughter Carla, son C.J., and Maltipoo Mimi. Siblings: Carol Ward, Paul (Nancy Beaurline), Diane Reid. Grandchildren: Savanna, Simeon, Sophia, Basil. Many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mississippi Gardens (address above) in care of Carl Beaurline. Donations will be given to Carl's favorite causes. Service will be Live-streamed starting at 1:30 PM. Watch Live on Facebook or anytime at: Carla Jean Beaurline.









