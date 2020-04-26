Age 75, of Arden Hills Died peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 22, 2020. Carl was born April 10, 1945 in Minneapolis, son of Carl and Marie Rundquist. He graduated from Washburn High School and St. Olaf College and did graduate studies at the University of Minnesota. After serving with the 101st Airborne Division of the army in Viet Nam, Carl worked in administration for Hennepin County for 34 years. Carl had a wry sense of humor and was an armchair philosopher who enjoyed reading about history and the state of the world. He loved spending time with his family traveling to Grand Marais, Santa Fe, Canada, and Texas. He was greatly loved and will be deeply missed. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Suellen (née Olson) and his children, Annemarie (Jan) Solon of St. Paul and Nicolas (Marnie) Rundquist of Round Rock, Texas. A service of celebration of life will be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church in New Brighton at a date to be determined. Memorials to Christ the King Lutheran Church, Regions Hospital Foundation, or a charitable organization of your choice.

