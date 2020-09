Age 82 Of Minneapolis Passed away peacefully on September 12, 2020. Preceded in death by sister, Betty. Survived by wife, Mary; children, Tim and Suzann; and 2 granddaughters. He graduated from the Minneapolis School of Art (now MCAD) and enjoyed a long career at 3M. He was a free-spirited artist who loved singing, friends and family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. 612-724-3621