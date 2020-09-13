Carl ZENKER

1923 — 2020 WWII Vet "Zenk" "Daddy-Carl" "I have a baby brother!" 4-year old C o rdella yelled as she ran down Logan/Bayard announcing Carl's birth, February 7, 1923. Parents Charles & Bertha (Schroeder) Zenker + sister Ottilie also welcomed "Carlie" to the world. He became the light of their lives. Childhood was happy with family, church, school, kid-pals, a dog named Terry, streetcar trips with Grandma Johanna Z. Carl always worked. "Anything for a buck!" He delivered ice, his mother's bread, magazines; caddied, packed groceries for delivery. Summer farm jobs helped Carl get in shape for football. He said, "People were good to me." His W. 7th schools were Adams and Monroe + maybe one term at Macalester! lt was the best of times at Monroe: class president, football captain, "Zenk" was a strong, tough QB, in his glory. He once ran 100 yds for a TD. Carl loved all things football. And, he loved high school sweetheart Marjorie Wade. They had great memories of great fun. At 19, in 1942, Carl became a US Marine (441103) spending 3 years in the S. Pacific as a demolition expert. "I blew things up." He never talked much of the war, except "It was the real deal/not good." Favorite plane, the P-38, "was so pretty." He saved an elderly Japanese couple from being shot, took a lost little girl to her home, and briefly brought a horse to camp. In 1945 Carl went to DC to meet Marjorie, also a Marine. Carl proposed; the 2 vets returned to MN, proud to have served but eager to move on .They married on Sept. 14,1946 at St. Peter's Luth. church where they first met. Life was good. Paula was born; Carl sang "Daddy's Little Girl." Tim was born; Carl called him "Buddy." Carl was an excellent father: decent, kind, fun. His very blue eyes twinkled. Work, school, church, gardens, picnics, swimming, piano lessons, coaching softball, family parties were in the mix. Family vacations were must-do: nat'l and state parks, Circle Tours of Superior. Carl remained strong. He stiffly held out his arm nephews/nieces hanging on were lifted into the air. Uncle Carl's arm was (hear the music) "The Iron Bar." Hard worker Carl's jobs were painting, a hated RR office job, delivering milk, and finally the US mail. Always wanting to be a fireman, Carl was very strong. but was not 5'9". Not a slacker, PT jobs were pumping gas, office cleaning, peddling cucumbers, ushering at a drive-in theatre, working "at the paper" (Dispatch mail room), wedding photos with Roy D. Good-natured Carl enjoyed his P 0 job. He was outside, in shape, chatted with patrons. Carl was thrilled by a plaque for 70+ years from NALC; he took pride in his 1970 P 0 strike activism, smiling at UNDELIVERED (book) recalling picketing. In 1972, Carl and Marjorie bought land in WI, built a house of wood, embraced nature fully with gardens, flowers, berries, walking the woods, dogs. Carl's family planted 3500 DNR pine seedlings. The "estate" became "PineHill." Carl did not hunt. He was enthralled just sitting, watching the deer with awe-- too beautiful to kill. Also a dog whisperer, he loved Terry, Taffy, Muffin, Joey, Scamper he cried at dog movies. Once neighbor dog, Buster, was drowning in PineHill's spring; Buster lived to bark another day because Carl did CPR sort of. Carl loved flowers, piano music (Paula should've played more), turkey necks, Lena Horne, cribbage, solitaire, Vikings games with Dick, Hershey almond bars, "Wheel." Carl's favorite color was blue. Carl and Paula read the same mysteries; Carl dog-eared at the top, Paula the bottom. Crosswords were a favorite. Pre-hearing aids, Carl yelled, "WHAT'S A FOUR-LETTER WORD FOR EXOTIC CHEESE?" Paula: "BRIE." Carl: "NO, FOUR." Carl was handy-building, repairing, refinishing antiques. "You can always tell a German, but you can't tell him much." Carl loved this. He was a sweet man but stubborn. Can you say, "German, Lutheran, Marine Corps, football player?" Carl was quick-witted. Once, ornery with a care-person who said, "Carl, speak kindly to me." He said, "Kindly move your foot." (continued in next column)