Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wulff Godbout Funeral Home
560 West 7 Street
St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-4868
For more information about
Carla RUCKER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Carla RUCKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carla RUCKER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carla RUCKER Obituary
March 20, 1931 – February 24, 2019 Loving wife, mother, grandmother Preceded in death by her son, Mike; parents, James and Cecelia Hansen; six brothers. Carla will be deeply missed by her husband of 64 years, Ken; children, Tom (Corrie), Mary (Al) Kloos, Kathy (Dale) Carlson, Barb Overholser, and Theresa (Perry) Smith; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Adele Hanson. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10am on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Church of the Assumption, 51 W 7th St, St. Paul. Visitation will begin at 9am at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice Home, St. Paul. Wulff Godbout Funeral Home 651-224-4868
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now