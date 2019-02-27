|
|
March 20, 1931 – February 24, 2019 Loving wife, mother, grandmother Preceded in death by her son, Mike; parents, James and Cecelia Hansen; six brothers. Carla will be deeply missed by her husband of 64 years, Ken; children, Tom (Corrie), Mary (Al) Kloos, Kathy (Dale) Carlson, Barb Overholser, and Theresa (Perry) Smith; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Adele Hanson. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10am on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Church of the Assumption, 51 W 7th St, St. Paul. Visitation will begin at 9am at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice Home, St. Paul. Wulff Godbout Funeral Home 651-224-4868
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 27, 2019