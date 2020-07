Age 79, of St. Paul Passed away on July 3, 2020. Preceded in death by son, Christopher; 3 sisters and 3 brothers. Survived by wife, Marylou; son, Terrance; 3 sisters, Socorro, Veronica and Rosalie; and numerous nieces and nephews. A drive through visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11th, 11AM–1PM at O'Halloran & Murphy, 575 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul. Please enter the parking lot from the south off of Hartford Ave and exit on Snelling Ave. 651-698-0796