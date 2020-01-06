Home

Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
840 East 6th Street
Beloved Father, Grandfather & Tio Passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Preceded in death by wife of 53 years, Luz; parents Angel & Mercedes; grandson Carlos Zoya : sister Guadalupe and special niece Mary. Survived by children Juanita Zoya (Scott) and Laura Nunez; grandchildren Elizabeth & Lucita Zoya and Luis & Lupita Benavides; siblings Emma, Angel (Carmen) and Mario (Carla) and much extended family. Mass of Christain Burial Thursday, January 9th at 12 Noon at SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH, 840 East 6th Street. Visitation Wednesday, from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 835 Johnson Parkway and one hour before the Mass at church. Private interment Lakeview Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 6, 2020
