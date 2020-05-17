Age 81 Of St. Paul's Westside Passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Carlos and Maria Vasquez; siblings, Donald (Mary), Frances, Mary; partner, Nancy and daughter, Rosalie. Survived by son, Felipe (Annette) Atkins; grandchildren, Drake, Ashton and Jeffery; great-grandchildren, Mia, Lucas and Scarlett; siblings, Serapio (Frances), Carmen (Mauro), Joseph (Agnes), Lupe; many nieces and nephews and extended family. Celebration of life and burial at a later date. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to the family.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.