July 29, 1931 ~ November 2, 2020 There is perhaps no greater attribute of a Christ-like life than that of service. And perhaps nobody modeled that life of service more than Carlyn, known to all as Carla. She served her family with abounding love, kindness and faithfulness. Married in 1954 to Daniel M. Pilla (who survives her), she remained committed to him throughout 66 years of marriage. Her legacy of service is known not just to her immediate family, but to her nephews, the many friends of her four boys (who practically lived at her house), and later to her grand children, all of whom she loved, cared for and nurtured as if they were her own. To those around her, whether family or not, she exuded an overwhelming spirit of acceptance, warmly welcoming all who came into her home. In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons, Michael A., Daniel J. (wife Jean), Paul M. and Joseph P. Pilla; six grandchildren, Jordan, Anthony, MacKenzie (husband Grant), Nathan (wife Shelby), Joshua and Gabriel; and one new great grandchild, Anders. Carla passed peacefully in the early hours of November 2, knowing with full confidence that her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ prepared a place for her in eternity. She will be missed but never forgotten. A Memorial Service will be held at the Bradshaw, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear on Saturday, November 7. A walk-thru Visitation will be held from 3-5PM, with a Service to begin at 5PM. The Service will be streamed online on her Bradshaw obituary page. No flowers, please, memorials only. 651-407-8300