Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Jerome Church
380 Roselawn Ave. E
Maplewood, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Jerome Church
380 Roselawn Ave. E.
Maplewood, MN
Carmella A. (DeMaio) QUITTER

Carmella A. (DeMaio) QUITTER Obituary
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 26, 2109 Preceded in death by husband, Frank; sisters, Margaret DeMaio & Delores Bruzek; brother, Richard Rainelli; granddaughter, Angela; good friend, Marge. Survived by children, Terri, Greg, Jim, Jeff, Bruce (Sue), & Melanie; grandchildren, Joe (Liz), Kari, Elizabeth (Mazan), Adam (Monika), Chris (Missy) & Erin; 6 great grandchildren; sister, Beverly; brother in law, Tom. Heartfelt thanks to her son, Jeff for his extraordinary care. Special thanks to the nursing staff and doctors at St. John's Hospital for their wonderful care. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Friday (January 3, 2020) 11:00 AM at St. Jerome Church, 380 Roselawn Ave. E., Maplewood with Visitation starting at 10:00 AM. Private Family Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Jerome School, 384 E. Roselawn Ave., Maplewood. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019
