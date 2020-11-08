1/1
Carmen A. (Schwinghammer Koshiol) HUGUNIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carmen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 86, of Wayzata Passed away Sat., Oct. 31, 2020 Carmen was born on July 24, 1934 in Albany, MN. She graduated from Ancker Hospital School of Nursing in St. Paul in 1957. Carmen had a long career in nursing at Gillette Children's Ramsey Hospital, Hamline University Health Services, the St. Paul Dispatch and Pioneer Press, and the St. Paul Companies. With great good fortune Carmen met the love of her life as soon as she began her retirement. She spent more than 20 years with her husband Jack Hugunin. They enjoyed travelling the world for many years, and seasonally they travelled between their home in Okoboji, IA and Destin, FL. After losing Jack Carmen made her home in Wayzata to be near her children. Carmen was preceded in death by her son Kris Koshiol. She is survived by daughters Karen (Larry) Kopp and Kim Koshiol; a son Kevin (Sherra) Koshiol; grandchildren Matt (Stephanie) Kopp, Marc Kopp, Samantha Koshiol, Jenna Kopp, Anthony Koshiol, Derek Koshiol, and Jared Koshiol; great-grand children Jace Kopp and Lincoln Severson; brothers Roger (Muriel) Schwinghammer, Jim (Diane) Schwinghammer, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Carmen's favorite experiences were spent in the company of her family and many treasured friends.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved