Age 86, of Wayzata Passed away Sat., Oct. 31, 2020 Carmen was born on July 24, 1934 in Albany, MN. She graduated from Ancker Hospital School of Nursing in St. Paul in 1957. Carmen had a long career in nursing at Gillette Children's Ramsey Hospital, Hamline University Health Services, the St. Paul Dispatch and Pioneer Press, and the St. Paul Companies. With great good fortune Carmen met the love of her life as soon as she began her retirement. She spent more than 20 years with her husband Jack Hugunin. They enjoyed travelling the world for many years, and seasonally they travelled between their home in Okoboji, IA and Destin, FL. After losing Jack Carmen made her home in Wayzata to be near her children. Carmen was preceded in death by her son Kris Koshiol. She is survived by daughters Karen (Larry) Kopp and Kim Koshiol; a son Kevin (Sherra) Koshiol; grandchildren Matt (Stephanie) Kopp, Marc Kopp, Samantha Koshiol, Jenna Kopp, Anthony Koshiol, Derek Koshiol, and Jared Koshiol; great-grand children Jace Kopp and Lincoln Severson; brothers Roger (Muriel) Schwinghammer, Jim (Diane) Schwinghammer, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Carmen's favorite experiences were spent in the company of her family and many treasured friends.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store