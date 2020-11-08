1/1
Carmen Duette (Nelson) GABRIELLI
Age 86 — Of St. Paul Loving Wife, Mom, Grandma & Sister Passed away peacefully surrounded by her three loving sons on October 27, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, George and Borghild Nelson; husband, Don; brothers, Bob and Skip Nelson. Survived by sons, Dave (Debra), Dan (Ann), and Doug (Julie); grand children, Antonia (Shea), John, Nate, Sam, Jake, Bailey, Gianna, and Teddy; great-grandchild, Ilaria; and sister, June (Keith) Forstrom. Carmen was deeply committed to her family and making her house a home. She cherished each of her grandchildren and was fortunate enough to be able to hold and smile upon her great-granddaughter before the pandemic. Carmen was active in volunteering with NW Como Boosters, Holy Childhood Women's Club, schola committee, PTA and various community activities. She enjoyed dancing, tennis, traveling, entertaining, holidays, the casino, and spent much of her time at ice rinks, ball fields, school events, and dance recitals. Carmen spent as much time as possible with her eight grand children. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Friday, November 13 at HOLY CHILDHOOD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1435 Midway Parkway, St. Paul. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation 4-7 PM Thursday, November 12 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd B. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
NOV
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
HOLY CHILDHOOD CATHOLIC CHURCH
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
