Age 99 Joined the saints eternal on Holy Saturday, April 11, 2020 after a serious fall one week prior. Carmen's hope was centered on her faith in Jesus Christ: "For if we have been united with him in a death like his, we will certainly be united with him in a resurrection like his" (Romans 6:5). Carmen was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Bruce; daughter Dr. Judy Montgomery; parents Albert and Minerva Spande of Mabel; brothers Nansen and Earl; sisters Ella Sanden and Maxine Thompson. Survived by son Dr. Alan Montgomery (Janet Karvonen); grandson Ryan and his mother, Mary; and grandchildren David (Sonja), Matthew, Sophia and John; and great-grandchildren Ruby and Tait. Carmen was proud of her hometown Mabel, Minnesota where her father established the first Ford dealership to be contracted by the St. Paul Ford Motor Company Assembly Plant in 1925. She received a B.S. degree from Winona State Teacher's College in 1942 and taught English and girls' Physical Education. Carmen was united in marriage to Bruce Montgomery in 1944 at Riverside Church in New York City during WWII. Committed to her faith and service to others, she was a member at St. Timothy Lutheran Church for 67 years. Her warmth was evident in her smile, acts of kindness and sense of humor. Carmen enjoyed biking, cross-country skiing, badminton and tennis. She and Bruce were longtime residents of Como Park before moving to Shoreview. They enjoyed many years of international travel in their retirement years. A memorial service will be held when in-person gatherings are possible. In the meantime, please leave memorials and condolences on Carmen's Tribute Wall on our website: www.karvonenfuneralhome.com. Memorials preferred to St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 1465 Victoria Street, St. Paul 55117. Arrangements provided by Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of New York Mills, Minnesota.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.