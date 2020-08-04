1/
Carmen SEABERG
Age 56, of South St Paul Passed away suddenly Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Chelsea (James) Accumano and Haley Seaberg, both of whom she insisted (without regard to facts) were perfect until she met actual perfection in her grandchildren Grace and Everett VerBout. They instantly became her greatest joy in life. She loved playing Scrabble and opening up the board and her cat, Cece. Her greatest attributes included finding outrageously good deals at garage sales, baking Rice Krispie bars, and her kind heart. She did not fear death as her health declined, as she knew she would be welcomed into the warmth of eternal heaven. This felt incensing to her daughters, who selfishly wanted her to hold on. She will be missed dearly.




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2020.
