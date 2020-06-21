Age 82 of Blaine Formerly of Shoreview Passed away June 18, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Robert A. Carlson and son, Daniel R. Carlson. Survived by sons, Scott and Robert (Beth); daughter-in-law Kari Carlson; grandchildren, Jimmy, Cody, Laura, Robert, Andrea, Jack, and Sawyer; sister, Joyce Gutz; brothers, Wayne Branum and David Branum; brother-in-law, Rick (Kathy) Carlson, and many relatives and friends. Visitation 5-7 PM Wednesday, June 24 at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME, 515 Hwy. 96 W., Shoreview. Funeral Service 11 AM Thursday, June 25 (visitation 10-11 AM) at ABIDING SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH, 8211 Red Oak Dr., Mounds View. Interment Hillside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.