Age 84 of St. Paul, MN Passed away September 5, 2019 at Comforts of Home in Hudson, WI. She was preceded in death by her husband Barry, and a grandson George Smith. She is survived by her two sons: James (Kimberly) Smith, and Dave Smith; two granddaughters Angela Smith and Melanie Esponsa (Roger) and a great grandchild Alexander Slind. She is also survived by a step daughter Tina Cain, and several step grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation will be held 5-8 PM Wednesday September 11, 2019 at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Avenue, St Paul, MN and again from one hour prior to the 11 AM Funeral service, on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Elmhurst Cemetery. Wulff Funeral Home 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019