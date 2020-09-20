Age 86, of Vadnais Heights On September 16, 2020 Preceded in death by beloved husband of 50 years, Don; and son Donnie. Survived by children, Jeff (Gale), Luke (Joanne), Matt (Kim), and Maggie Hoffer; grandchildren, Miranda (Dylan) and MacKenzey, Kalli and Jack, Cori (Rocky) Anthony, Christine (Sean) Magler, Cara (Adam) Datko, and Kyle, Lauren (Crosby) and Max Hoffer; great-grandchildren, Avianna, Leah, Brooklyn, and Anna, and Hayden. Carol was a stay at home mom who lovingly raised 5 children. She was devoted to her family and cherished taking care of her daughter Maggie's two children, Lauren and Max for many years as well. She had a beautifully creative soul. She loved to paint, draw, decorate, and design. She had the best style and loved to shop until she dropped and at times outlasted her daughter. She was loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure. We would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Gable Pines Senior Residency for caring for our mom and gramma in her final days. Mass of Christian Burial at ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 171 Elm St., Lino Lakes, on Thursday, September 24th at 10:30am. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-LINO LAKES, 7050 Lake Dr. (Cty Hwy 23) on Wednesday 9/23, from 4-6pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390