|
|
Beloved Mother, Grandma and Great-Grandma Age 76, of Savage. Died on April 26, 2019. Preceded in death by beloved parents, Oscar & Loretta Holmen and sister, Janice (James) Lane. Survived by son, Jeffrey; daughters, Shelley (Steve), Christie (Gary); grand child ren, Steven, Andrea, Kaitlyn, & Maddy; great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Austin, Savannah & Parker; companion, Dave; brothers, Richard (Barbara), Gregory (Rosemary); and beloved cat, Cookie. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Friday, May 3rd at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W 125th St, Savage. Gathering of Friends 1 hour prior to the Mass at church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Special Thanks to all of Mom's hospice caregivers. 651-454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 30, 2019