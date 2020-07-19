1/1
Carol A. (Olson) MISHLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 80, passed away July 12, 2020 Of Roberts, WI, formerly of Shoreview Now at peace. No more illness. No more pain. Survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Lori (Sheldon) Schwinden; granddaughter, Rachel Schwinden; 3 great grandchildren, Jack, Phoenix and Lily; and sister, Janet Linkert. Carol was raised in Spring Valley, WI and graduated high school in 1958. She ventured to St. Paul for work and stayed at a girls club. Her first job was at Rayette, followed by Buckbee-Mears Company. She then worked for FMC, and finished her working years at North Heights Lutheran Church. Carol was a voracious reader and loved anything from science fiction to cook books. She loved to sew and crochet, cooking and traveling. Carol even got to Ireland and kissed the Blarney Stone. She enjoyed singing in the North Heights choir and being a part of the Passion Play. Out of respect for Carol's wishes, no public services are being held. A private family memorial will be held at a future date. Cards for Carol's family can be mailed to: O'Connell Family Funeral Home, Care of Carol Mishler Family, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson, WI, 54016. Thank you to all the caregivers at Davita, Regions Hospital, Christian Community Homes, Lakeview Hospice, and most of all to the caring friends at the Homestead of Roberts. Hudson, WI - (715)386-3725





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Connell Family Funeral Homes
520 11th Street South
Hudson, WI 54016-2149
(715) 386-3725
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved