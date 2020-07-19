Age 80, passed away July 12, 2020 Of Roberts, WI, formerly of Shoreview Now at peace. No more illness. No more pain. Survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Lori (Sheldon) Schwinden; granddaughter, Rachel Schwinden; 3 great grandchildren, Jack, Phoenix and Lily; and sister, Janet Linkert. Carol was raised in Spring Valley, WI and graduated high school in 1958. She ventured to St. Paul for work and stayed at a girls club. Her first job was at Rayette, followed by Buckbee-Mears Company. She then worked for FMC, and finished her working years at North Heights Lutheran Church. Carol was a voracious reader and loved anything from science fiction to cook books. She loved to sew and crochet, cooking and traveling. Carol even got to Ireland and kissed the Blarney Stone. She enjoyed singing in the North Heights choir and being a part of the Passion Play. Out of respect for Carol's wishes, no public services are being held. A private family memorial will be held at a future date. Cards for Carol's family can be mailed to: O'Connell Family Funeral Home, Care of Carol Mishler Family, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson, WI, 54016. Thank you to all the caregivers at Davita, Regions Hospital, Christian Community Homes, Lakeview Hospice, and most of all to the caring friends at the Homestead of Roberts. Hudson, WI - (715)386-3725