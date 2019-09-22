Home

Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
651-457-6200
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Matthew's Catholic Church
507 Hall Ave.
St. Paul, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Matthew's Catholic Church
507 Hall Ave
St. Paul, MN
Carol A. MURPHY Obituary
Age 82 of Mendota Heights Passed on September 18, 2019 Preceded by husband John & son James. Survived by sons Patrick (Stephanie) & John (Jeanne) Murphy; grandchildren Kallie Murphy & Jess (Jacalyn) Murphy; great grandchildren Ella & Avery Murphy. She will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM, Thursday, September 26 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 507 Hall Ave. in St. Paul. Visitation 4-8 PM Wednesday, September 25 at Klecatsky's West Funeral Home, 1051 Robert St. in West St. Paul & one hour prior to Mass at church. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019
