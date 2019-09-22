|
|
Age 82 of Mendota Heights Passed on September 18, 2019 Preceded by husband John & son James. Survived by sons Patrick (Stephanie) & John (Jeanne) Murphy; grandchildren Kallie Murphy & Jess (Jacalyn) Murphy; great grandchildren Ella & Avery Murphy. She will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM, Thursday, September 26 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 507 Hall Ave. in St. Paul. Visitation 4-8 PM Wednesday, September 25 at Klecatsky's West Funeral Home, 1051 Robert St. in West St. Paul & one hour prior to Mass at church. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019