Carol Ann (Nelson) ANDERSON


1943 - 2020
Carol Ann (Nelson) ANDERSON Obituary
Born on June 17, 1943 in St. Paul, Minnesota, passed away at age 76 on January 25, 2020 in The Woodlands, Texas. Carol graduated from Harding High School, attended Mankato State University, and worked as a successful entrepreneur. Preceded in death by parents Laurence & Eleaner Nelson; brother Leonard; and husband Wayne Anderson. Carol is survived by ex-husband James Miller; stepdaughters Stacy and Sherri, sons Scott (Laurie) and Rick (Misae), daughter Jamie; grandchildren, Kelli, Sean (Kristen), Maddie, Mekenzie, Genna, Matthew, Erika & Kai; and great-grandchild, Jillian. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Buttercup. Services will be in St. Paul later this year.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020
