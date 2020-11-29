1/
Carol Ann (King) BLAIS
Age 82 - Of Roseville Passed away November 22, 2020 Preceded in death by sister, Phyllis Frauenshuh. Survived by husband, John; children, Jack (Sue), Lisa (Tim) Baird, and Paul; grandchildren, Adrienne, Andrew, Maddie, Katie, Rachael, Ellen, Emily, and Christine; 7 great-grandchildren; and sister, Marjorie Schmidt. Carol was a beautiful person, and John knows he is the luckiest person alive to have had her in his life. Due to current COVID restrictions, there will be no services at this time. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
