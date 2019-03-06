|
(nee Blume) Age 74 formerly of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 4, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Inez & Edward Blume; brother, Robert Blume. Survived by loving son, Craig (Anne Kunesh) and his father, Dennis Carney; grandchildren, Charles, Andrew, Kateri & William; brother, Timothy (Laurie) Blume; niece, Amber; nephew, Adam and their families; also other relatives and friends. Having grown up on a farm, Carol loved the outdoors and was a lifelong gardener & crafter. Funeral Service 11AM Saturday, March 9th, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 10-11 AM prior to the service. Interment St. Patrick's Church cemetery. Special thanks to Cerenity Care Center on Humboldt for taking care of Carol for over 18 years. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 6, 2019