Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol CARNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann CARNEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

(nee Blume) Age 74 formerly of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 4, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Inez & Edward Blume; brother, Robert Blume. Survived by loving son, Craig (Anne Kunesh) and his father, Dennis Carney; grandchildren, Charles, Andrew, Kateri & William; brother, Timothy (Laurie) Blume; niece, Amber; nephew, Adam and their families; also other relatives and friends. Having grown up on a farm, Carol loved the outdoors and was a lifelong gardener & crafter. Funeral Service 11AM Saturday, March 9th, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 10-11 AM prior to the service. Interment St. Patrick's Church cemetery. Special thanks to Cerenity Care Center on Humboldt for taking care of Carol for over 18 years. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts Funeral Home
Download Now