Age 91 Of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Neil; parents, Earl & Gertrude Crossfield; brothers, Kenneth and Donald Crossfield. Survived by sons, David (Aprile), Kevin (Joan), Keith (Stacee), Dean, Keenan Scott, and Steve (Nicole); grandchildren, Katie, Nancy, John, Sarah, Cari, Allison, Lindsay, Elliot, Kailee, Ethan, and Kallee; great grandchildren, Sheridan, Owen, Payton, Trygve, Tatum, Neiley, Isabella, Gavin, Lilly, Parker, Paige, Macie, Letty, Ezra, Myles, Lydia, Emmett, and Henry. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family Service to be held. Forever you will be in our hearts. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.