Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Age 75, of Cottage Grove Passed away after a long and difficult illness on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Orville and Wilma Smith; and brothers, Gary and Steven Smith. Survived by husband of 55 years, Robert "Bob"; children, David (Denise) and Susan; grandchildren, Katie, Sam, Sarah, and Ella; and brother, William E. (Marion) Smith. Carol enjoyed knitting, reading, and most of all, spending time with her beloved family. Funeral Service 11 AM with visitation beginning at 10 AM, Monday, July 8, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016. Interment to follow at Cottage Grove Cemetery. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019
