Age 83, of Wayzata Passed away September 23, 2019 She is preceded in death by her husband, Norman; parents, Samuel & Esther Gross; brother, Howard Gross. She is survived by her daughter, Dana (Raul) Escobar; grandchildren, Celia and Mateo Escobar; sister, Betty Jonas; Raul's mother, Teresa Calvo; and many loving nephews and nieces. Funeral service 3:30 pm THURSDAY, September 26, 2019, TEMPLE ISRAEL, 2323 Fremont Ave. So., Minneapolis. Memorials preferred to the Minnesota Orchestra or donor's favorite charity. SHIVA at Temple Israel Thursday 6:00 pm. Hodroff-Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019