Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-4944
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH
3878 Highland Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN
Burial
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Cemetery
Sauk Rapids, MN
Carol Ann LATTERELL Obituary
Of White Bear Lake, MN Age 77 Passed away February 8, 2019 Preceded in death by mother Marcella David, father Phillip Fouquette, three brothers, one sister and beloved husband Jerome (Jerry) Latterell. Survived by children: Wayne (Phyllis), Roger (Janet), Mary, Donald, Theresa (Rich) DeFlorian, Sally (Tom) Mazacek & Matthew, 12 grandchil-dren, 2 great grandchildren, many nieces/nephews and dear brother Pat Fouquette. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, February 14th at 11:30 am, ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3878 Highland Avenue, White Bear Lake. Visitation Wednesday, February 13th from 5-8 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake and one hour before the Mass at church on Thursday. A luncheon will follow Mass. Burial Friday, February 15th at 11:00 am at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Sauk Rapids, MN. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to MN Citizens Concerned for Life or The Church of St. Pius X, WBL.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 11, 2019
