Carol Ann MALLINGER
1938 - 2020
Age 82, passed away on November 3, 2020 at Regions Hospital, St. Paul, MN. She was born in Winona, MN on April 15, 1938 to Leonard and Adelaide (Sassman) Rozek. Carol loved all holidays; getting the entire family together, decorating the house (inside and out) and she loved cooking big meals. She loved to travel and go on road trips. Over the years, Carol and Jim, visited all but four states. Her favorite road trip was to Canada where they went to Banff, Lake Louise, Jasper, Trans-Canada Highway and rode the Snow Coaches on the glaciers at Athabasca. She loved to take her weekly trips to the casino with Jim. Her other love was for the MN Vikings. GO VIKES! Carol is survived by her loving husband, James; their children, Christopher (Vicki), Steve (Kris), Cathy (Jeff) Trog, Tim (Kathy), Tracy (Brian) Scott and Matt (Magnolia); many grandchildren and great-grand children; sister-in-law, Judy (Kryzer) Rozek. She was preceded in death by her father in 1942 and her mother in 1987, her son, Scott in 2003, her brother, Leonard Rozek, brother-in-law, Donald Mallinger and sister-in-law, Marie (Hau) Mallinger. Funeral Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be left in her name to: Shriner's Hospital 651-451-1551





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
