Born August 8, 1944 in New Jersey and passed away March 31, 2019 unexpectedly at Meadow Ridge Senior Living in Golden Valley, MN. Preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Thomas J. Pohl; and parents Robert & Lois Vincelette. Survived by sons, Jeff and Joshua; grandchildren, Keegan, Madison and Ella; brother Dr. Robert Barnes "Barney" Vincelette Jr. (Carol); and many nieces, nephews and extended family. Carol grew up and lived her early life in New Jersey where she attended Montclair Kimberly Academy for Girls, moving on to Green Mountain College in Vermont, and finally the University of New Mexico majoring in "Tom Pohl Studies". Later they married and she became a mother to two boys. In her professional life she was an x-ray technician, school bus driver, home hospice aide, and paramedic. The truth is Carol was all about her husband, kids and grandkids. They were her world. Carol was a friend to everyone she met and left lasting impressions on many. She could be found later in life watching her favorite show, Law & Order SVU, with a caffeine free coke in her hand and a big smile on her face enjoying life. Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, April 12th from 12-2 PM at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Cty Rd B. A processional to burial will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 1800 Edgerton St., Maplewood, MN from 2-3 PM along with a celebration of Carol's life, and the reunion with her husband Tom, at Billy's on Grand, 857 Grand Ave., St. Paul, MN from 3-6 PM. Memorials or flowers can be sent directly to Mueller-Bies.