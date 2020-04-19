Born December 16, 1948 in Mankato, MN, passed away the morning of April 7, 2020 at Regions Hospital in Saint Paul, MN after suffering a stroke the previous afternoon at her and her husband Richard's residence in Roseville, MN. A childhood survivor of polio, she graduated from Chicago University and later went on to get her Masters of Education at Saint Thomas University. She spent the majority of her career in telecom at Northwestern Bell/USWest/Qwest/ CenturyLink, retiring as a digital tech and then going on to teach gifted education for a few years before officially settling into retirement. She always made time for her "Card Club Ladies" whose friendship has spanned decades. She loved spending time going to church, traveling the world, crafting, playing cards with her friends, spending time with and constantly cooking for her children and grandchildren. She was known for having a smile on her face and a positive attitude even through tough times. She has always been immensely supportive of her friends and family no matter what. Ever generous to the end, she was also an organ donor. She will be deeply missed. Survived by husband Richard Rollins, sons Aaron, Matthew and James (Christa) Zirbes, grand-children Andrew and Freya Zirbes, Joel, Nick and Ryan Thimsen, and Jasmine Zirbes. Also survived by step-sons and daughter Michael, Stephen and Jeffrey Zirbes, Pam Thimsen and Pat Rollins, siblings Patricia (Pete) Kosbab, John Deuser, Richard (Suzie) Deuser and Jerry Deuser. Preceded in death by parents Francis John and Catherine Elizabeth Deuser, sisters Jeanette Winiarski and Meris Deuser, sister-in-law Sandy Deuser. There will be a memorial service held at a later date due to the current global health situation.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.