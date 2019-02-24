Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Forest Lake VFW,
556 12th Street SW
Forest Lake., MN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Forest Lake VFW
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol TESSIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann TESSIER


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol Ann TESSIER Obituary
Age 86, of Forest Lake Loving Mom, Grandma, Sister, Favorite Aunt passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 15, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Joseph; siblings, Melvin Schultz, Pat Schultz, Betty Jane Mollner, Audrey Bergum, Rosemarie Beier, Jackie Frankot, Charles Schultz. Survived by children, Margaret (Brad) Miller, Therese Engquist, Joseph (Laurie), William (Karen), Jeffrey, Timothy, Anne, Wendy (Paul) Poynter; 17 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; siblings, Tom Schultz (Garnette), Dave (Norma) Schultz; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Carol's life 6 PM Friday, March 8th with visitation beginning at 4 PM at the Forest Lake VFW, 556 12th Street SW, Forest Lake. Memorials preferred to the Forest Lake VFW for parking lot repairs. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now