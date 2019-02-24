|
|
Age 86, of Forest Lake Loving Mom, Grandma, Sister, Favorite Aunt passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 15, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Joseph; siblings, Melvin Schultz, Pat Schultz, Betty Jane Mollner, Audrey Bergum, Rosemarie Beier, Jackie Frankot, Charles Schultz. Survived by children, Margaret (Brad) Miller, Therese Engquist, Joseph (Laurie), William (Karen), Jeffrey, Timothy, Anne, Wendy (Paul) Poynter; 17 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; siblings, Tom Schultz (Garnette), Dave (Norma) Schultz; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Carol's life 6 PM Friday, March 8th with visitation beginning at 4 PM at the Forest Lake VFW, 556 12th Street SW, Forest Lake. Memorials preferred to the Forest Lake VFW for parking lot repairs. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019