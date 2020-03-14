|
September 21, 1934 – March 10, 2020 Carol Ann Voyen began her eternal life with the Lord on March 10, 2020, having been surrounded in love by her large family in her final days. She was born at home in Montevideo, Minnesota, the first daughter of Arthur and Norma (Larsen) Christensen. She graduated from Pipestone High School in 1952 and attended Mankato State Teacher's College for one year before meeting James (Jim) Voyen in Pipestone. Carol and Jim married September 6, 1953, and were blessed with five children: Jeff, Jeanne, Terri, Nancy and Tom. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Art and Norma Christensen; in-laws, Edgar and Grace Voyen; son-in-law, Randy Halverson; nephew, Mike Melrose; sister-in-law, Mary Melheim; and brothers-in-law, Frank Melheim and Andy Melrose. Carol is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Jim; sister, Diane Melrose; sons, Jeff (Cindy) Voyen, Tom (Jamie) Voyen; daughters, Jeanne (Dave) Marlow, Terri (Glenn) Marx, Nancy Halverson; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grand children; and four nephews. Funeral services will be held 11:30am Sunday, March 15 at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, with a visitation one hour prior. Memorials may be made to St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi, MN 55115. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 14, 2020