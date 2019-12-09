Home

Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
Carol Arlene (Woodman) HICKLE

Carol Arlene (Woodman) HICKLE Obituary
Age 69 Of Wyoming, MN Passed away surrounded by family and longtime partner, Lon, on December 6, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Sylvia Woodman. Survived by daughters, Laura (Arild) and Lisa; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Lucas, Andrew, Chris, Erik, Remi; sisters, Lois (Bub) and Alice; and nieces, nephews and other family members. Memorial Service at 2PM on December 12, 2019 at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear with a Visitation beginning at 1PM. Memorials preferred to a cancer foundation of donor's choice. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 9, 2019
