Age 69 Of Wyoming, MN Passed away surrounded by family and longtime partner, Lon, on December 6, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Sylvia Woodman. Survived by daughters, Laura (Arild) and Lisa; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Lucas, Andrew, Chris, Erik, Remi; sisters, Lois (Bub) and Alice; and nieces, nephews and other family members. Memorial Service at 2PM on December 12, 2019 at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear with a Visitation beginning at 1PM. Memorials preferred to a cancer foundation of donor's choice. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 9, 2019