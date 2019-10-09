|
|
Age 62, of Woodbury Passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve; daughter, Renee; parents, Tony and Bev Azzone; and sister, Joann. Carol will be missed by her son, Eric (Petra Petermann) Conrad; sister, Gail (Roger) Strohbeen; niece, Sara; and cousins, Nancy, Judy, Tom, and Mary, who took special care of her. Carol was loved dearly by her family and friends. We love you and miss you always. Memorial Celebration will be Thursday, October 10 from 12-2pm at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home, 2195 Woodlane Drive, Woodbury. Private Interment at Union Cemetery. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 9, 2019