Loving Mother, Grandma, Great-Grandma Age 82 of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully on November 4, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Elmer; parents; 4 brothers; 2 sisters. Survived by children, Catherine (David) Crowell, David, Nancy (Virgil) Pawlenty, Gregory, Diana (Kenneth) Jasa, John (Sherry); 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Funeral Service 11 AM Saturday, November 9th, at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2075 70th St. E. IGH. Visitation 10-11 AM prior to the service. Interment Emanuel Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 6, 2019