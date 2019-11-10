|
|
Age 78 Passed away October 31, 2019 surrounded by family. Carol was born June 8, 1941 in Paynesville, MN to the late Leo and Lucille Hennen. She grew up on a farm in St. Martin, MN on the banks of the mighty Sauk River. She graduated from Paynesville High School in 1959 and St. Cloud State University in 1963. In college she met Eugene Waschbusch, to whom she was married for 56 years and had four children. Carol spent 16 years as a realtor with Edina Realty in Prior Lake before retiring and moving to Mendota Heights. Carol is survived by her husband Gene; her children, Rob (Gretchen), Paula (Peter Puster), Dan (Delia D'Amico) and Kris (Sue West); her 11 grandchildren, (Luke, Tony and Lucy Waschbusch, Nick Puster and Natalie Waschbusch, Zoe, Jack and Milo Waschbusch and Eleanor, Max and Amelia West); five siblings, (Dale, Jack, Chuck, Debi and Judith Hennen) and numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Lucille, and her siblings, Diane Wirtzfeld and David Hennen. Carol's energy and enthusiasm were an inspiration for all. She will be remembered for bringing people together and forming strong friendships, for her great kitchen (especially baked goods and German food), for her walking (she completed the entire Superior Hiking Trail) and for her love of books and book clubs. Funeral service at Church of the Assumption (51 West 7th Street) on Sat., Nov. 16th at 10 am, with Visitation starting at 8:30. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Masonic Cancer Center at the University of Minnesota, PANCAN (the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network), to Church of the Assumption or to the donor's choice of organization preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019