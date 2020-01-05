|
|
Age 77, of Mendota Heights Passed away January 1, after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. She is survived by Bruce, her loving husband of 53 years and many devoted friends and former students. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Ruby Erdley. An exceptional educator, Carol taught for many years in St. Paul Public Schools, most notably at Como High School and Hubbs Learning Center. She actively volunteered in many organizations including St. Paul Retired Teachers, AAUW and ADK sorority, Curves and Illinois State Alumna. Carol loved to travel and was an avid reader. Her generosity of spirit, perseverance and far reaching kindness will be held in the hearts of many. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to Masonic Breast Cancer Center, University of MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020