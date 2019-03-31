Home

Age 91, of St. Paul Passed away on February 22, 2019 Carol was born on June 18, 1927 to the late Mauritz and Ethel (Stoddart) Bergquist in St. Paul. Carol was a substitute teacher for the City of St. Paul for many years, serving many in the community of the east side of St. Paul. Longtime member of Arlington Hills Presbyterian Church as well as Grace Lutheran Church, her faith was very important to her. Carol is survived by her children: Jane (Keith) Olson, Ann (John) Van Doren, grandchildren: David Olson, Dana (Kevin) Reese, Elizabeth McDonald, and her niece: Cheri Frisvold. Carol is preceded in death by her husband: Earl, and her sister: Jean Oliver. Memorials will be forwarded to Courage Kenny and Gillette Children's Specialty Health Care. A memorial service for Carol will take place on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the Cremation Society of Minnesota, 1979 Old Hudson Road, in St. Paul. A time of visitation will take place one hour prior to the memorial service, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019
