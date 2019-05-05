|
Age 86, of Cottage Grove Went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 24, 2019 while surrounded by her loving family. Preceded in death by husband, Harold Brotzler; children, Michael Jankowski and Mary Jo LeTendre. Survived by children, Jerry (Julie) Stahosky, Joy Stahosky, Gayle Brotzler, Karen Brotzler, and Julie (Bob) Fox; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Sally Weed, June (Dick) Bowdin, and Jeroldine Hallberg (Frank Lacey); as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. Carol was a compassionate registered nurse, an avid gardener, and enjoyed her time volunteering at the Afton Museum. Visitation 1 PM with Graveside Service at 2 PM, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Memorial Lutheran Church of Afton, 15730 Afton Blvd. S., Afton, MN, 55001. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019