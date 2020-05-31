Died on the morning of May 19, 2020 at age eighty-three at her home in St. Paul, Minnesota. She is survived by her sister Joan, her four daughters, Ellen (Bruce), Marianne, Martha and Sarah (John), and her five beloved grandchildren, Charlotte, Catherine, Cecilia, Adam and Sophia. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-eight years, Robert Ellis Dye (1936-2017). Carol was born on July 19, 1936 and grew up in Murray, Utah in the bosom of her family and the Church of Latter Day Saints. After marrying and being led astray by self-declared reprobate and inveterate student of German, Ellis Dye, proud native of Spring City, Utah ("city of bright lights and sin" at "the corner of Skid Row and the Primrose Path"), the two landed first in New Jersey and then Minnesota, where together they struck a course bound for greatness in the world of teaching. After focusing on raising their daughters, Carol returned to school to obtain her master's degree in library science and dedicated over thirty energetic years to working on behalf of children in St. Paul public school libraries. Carol will be remembered by all who knew her for her outgoing, fun-loving disposition, prolific generation of ideas, wicked sense of irony and candor, enterprising spirit, disarming hospitality, and genuine interest in the stories of others. Her love of group singing, reading, gardening, and learning of all kinds touched the lives of many. Carol and Ellis were fortunate to have a loving extended family and a wealth of true friends. We are grateful for the many ways in which these relationships enriched their life as well as our own. We have not planned a formal memorial service at this time.









