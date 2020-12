Age 92 Carol was born in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota March 29, 1928. She raised four children in Shoreview, Minnesota. Passed away December 2, 2020. Survived by husband, Merle; children, Sandy Bade, Linda Bade, Bonnie Swanson, William Bade; grand children, Jill Krabbe, Jennifer Krabbe, Kelly Krabbe-Schramm, Alexis Swanson, Mark Swanson, Melissa Lindstrom; seven great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Albert & Alvenna (Flamm) Wille; brother Harold "Sonny"; sisters, Caroline Dotson, Mabel Wille, and Laverne Splittstoesser. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm, on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN 55025. Family will be greeting friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery in East Farmington, Wisconsin.