Age 87, of Hastings Died unexpectedly on October 21, 2020 Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Fri. (10/30) at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings. Interment will be held at Lakeside Cemetery, Hastings. Family & friends are cordially invited to a visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Thurs. (10/29) & for 1 hr prior to the service Friday. A reception will also be held following the service at the funeral home Fri. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419