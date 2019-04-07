|
Age 72 Of White Bear Lake Passed away unexpectedly on March 12th, 2019. Carol is survived by her husband Don; daughters Chris (Joe) and Leigh (Mark) Anderson; son Matt (Rachel); grandchildren Jessica, Alex, Jake, Josh, Cora, Will, and Sam; great grandchildren Ruthie, Nora, Mikey and Audrey. Carol was the rock behind the scenes, providing for, and selflessly supporting everyone around her. She had a quiet, gentle nature and will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Memorial Services will be at 2 PM on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at THE GREAT HALL AT ST. ANDREW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi, MN. Visitation will be for 1 hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Lincoln Elementary School in White Bear Lake. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019