Honsa Family Funeral Home
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
(651) 429-6172
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
THE GREAT HALL AT ST. ANDREW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
900 Stillwater Road
Mahtomedi, MN
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
THE GREAT HALL AT ST. ANDREW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
900 Stillwater Road
Mahtomedi, MN
Carol E. GLOVER Obituary
Age 72 Of White Bear Lake Passed away unexpectedly on March 12th, 2019. Carol is survived by her husband Don; daughters Chris (Joe) and Leigh (Mark) Anderson; son Matt (Rachel); grandchildren Jessica, Alex, Jake, Josh, Cora, Will, and Sam; great grandchildren Ruthie, Nora, Mikey and Audrey. Carol was the rock behind the scenes, providing for, and selflessly supporting everyone around her. She had a quiet, gentle nature and will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Memorial Services will be at 2 PM on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at THE GREAT HALL AT ST. ANDREW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi, MN. Visitation will be for 1 hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Lincoln Elementary School in White Bear Lake. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019
