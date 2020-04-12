Home

Carol Elvira RUECKERT

Carol Elvira RUECKERT Obituary
Passed away April 1, 2020 in the peace and comfort of her home, after suffering from an aggressive form of adrenal gland cancer. She was born in Melrose, MN on February 9, 1947 to Oscar and Arvilla Rueckert. Carol was preceded in death by her mother Arvilla Rueckert and brother-in-law Kent McMeen. Survivors include her husband of 34 years Jim Merwin, father Oscar J. Rueckert, three sisters, two brothers-in-law, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. Carol attended Vernon Center Elementary School and graduated from Garden City High School and the College of St. Benedict in St. Joe, MN. Her entire career of 34 amazing years was teaching in elementary education. Carol was instrumental in promoting student participation at the Wolf Ridge Environmental Center in Finland, MN, where the students gained knowledge of conservation management. She was passionate about the education of young people and programs to advance elementary education, as well as being a strong union supporter. Carol and Jim relocated to Green Valley, AZ in 2003, where she continued her love of teaching as a substitute teacher for 5 years. Not missing a beat, she joined several book clubs and carried on as an avid bridge and mahjong player. She was an active member of the American Association of University Women and no matter the event or need, was always the first to raise her hand when the call went out for a volunteer. During their married life Jim and Carol traveled extensively throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and China. Celebrations of life in AZ and MN will be planned in the future. Memorials will be directed toward funding elementary education. greenvalleymortuary.net
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020
